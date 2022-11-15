Saludos, queridos lectores:

Espero que todos estén muy bien en estos tiempos que nos ha tocado vivir para convertirnos en seres humanos más sensibles.

Este año, luego de tanto tiempo de no vernos en persona, volveremos a llevar a cabo nuestra famosa convención presencial.

Finalmente, volveremos a estar juntos para compartir el pan de la información. Por medio de estos artículos, queremos hacerles llegar un poco de conocimiento sobre lo que es el VIH (virus de inmunodeficiencia adquirida), las cosas importantes cuando se vive con la condición y por qué es imperativo hacerse la prueba todos los años, por lo menos, una vez al año.

Recuerden que el conocimiento nos da poder. Conocer nuestro estatus nos da el poder de saber qué vamos a hacer con nuestra salud y cómo trabajar con la misma.

Por otro lado, recordaremos que el VIH aún está ahí afuera y que no es solo el SARS-CoV-2 , como hemos visto hasta ahora, pues este virus ha opacado a todas las demás enfermedades. Pero, por otro lado, gracias a él, podemos decir que se están dando grandes pasos en el mundo de las vacunas, incluyendo la vacuna contra el VIH.

Sin más preámbulos, solo me queda invitarles a nuestra 20.a convención, HIV Treaters Celebration, a llevarse a cabo del 2 al 4 de diciembre 2022, en Dorado.

Vilmary Sierra Rosa, MD, AAHIVS

Presidenta

HIV Treaters Medical Association of Puerto Rico

Agenda

20th Annual Puerto Rico HIV Treaters Medical Association Convention

December 2-4, 2022, Embassy Suites, Dorado, PR

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022

7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

REGISTRATION

8:30 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Initial remarks/Housekeeping - Moderator TBA

8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

2 in 1 - Cal Cohen, MD

HIV treatment strategies: Rapid initiation, Switches and Rescues

Weight gain in PLWH

9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

BREAK

10:30 a.m. -11:15 a.m.

Advancing toward HIV cure: mRNA vaccine development - Manuel Delgado, MD

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Major Depression in Persons with HIV - Miguel Vázquez, PhysD

12:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

LUNCH

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Prevention of Anal Cancer in Persons with HIV - Maribel Tirado, MD

1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion in HIV healthcare - Rafael Bredy Domínguez, MD

2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

BREAK

3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Guideline update: Primary Care Guidance for Persons with HIV - Wilfredo Cuevas, MD

4:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease - Brandon Cash, PharmD

4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Trajectory in Puerto Rico - Iris Cardona, MD

5:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

SHORT BREAK

5:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Welcome - Vilmary Sierra, MD

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative in Puerto Rico - Proyecto TIES & Proyecto CERO

7:00 p.m.

DINNER

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022

7:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

REGISTRATION

8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Initial remarks/Housekeeping - Moderator TBA

8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Opioid Use Disorder - Ángel Sotero

9:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Management of ChronicHepatitis B Coinfection - Henry González, MD

9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

BREAK

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Advances in Prep: New Options, New Strategies (Virtual CME Lecture) - Raphael Landovitz, MD

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Pneumococcal immunization in Adults with HIV - Lemuel Martínez, MD

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

LUNCH

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Chronic Hepatitis C coinfection:Management of Reinfection and Treatment failure - Jorge Santana, MD

1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sex, Sexuality and Gender - Marisabel Román Afanador

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2022

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

REGISTRATION

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Special session - Prevention of Provider Burnout - Lissette Santiago, MD

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Closing Remarks, General Assembly, and Election Results

Scientific Session Fee Friday, Saturday & Sunday

HIVTMD Member I & II - Free

Non-Member MD - 3 days - $200.00 / 1 day - $100.00

Fellows, Residents, Other - 3 days - $150.00 / 1 day - $75.00

This activity is jointly sponsored by The Ponce Medical School Foundation and HIV Treaters Medical Association of Puerto Rico

CREDIT DESIGNATION:

This educational activity has been submitted for a maximum of 15 AMA PRA Category 1 TM for physicians, subject to approval. The health care professionals should claim only the credits commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

REGISTER AT: hivtreaterspr.org

INFORMATION: Educational Partners & Coaching 787-646-0780