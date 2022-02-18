*Program is subject to change
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2022
PRE-CONGRESS MEETING
Sponsored by: Abbott Nutrition
5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Registration Opens
Area: San Juan Foyer
Pre- Congress Meeting
Area: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA
6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Infant Feeding in Cow’s Milk Protein Allergy (CMPA)
Speaker: Leonardo Hormonza, MD
Non CME Activity
7:15 p.m.
2022 Congress Acknowledgment Recognition Ceremony
Recipient: Iris Cardona, MD
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2022
CME Credits for Friday: 6.5 hours
7:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
Registration Opens
Area: San Juan Foyer
7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Breakfast and Learn
Room: Miramar Ballroom
8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Welcome and Introduction
Area: San Juan 5-8
Carmen I. Suárez Martínez, MD, FAAP SPP
President
Gerardo J. Tosca Claudio, MD, FAAP
Program Chair
COVID-19 UPDATE SESSION
Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA
9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Experience of Covid Vaccine in Children and Adolescents
Speaker: Iris R. Cardona, MD
9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Epidemiology of Pediatric Covid Population in Puerto Rico
Speaker: Lourdes Pedraza, MD
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
The Rise of Depression and Anxiety in Pediatric during the Covid Era
Speaker: Karen Martínez, MD
10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4
GENERAL PEDIATRICS
Moderator: TBA
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Case Presentation When You Suddenly Stop Walking: New Onset Neurologic vs Somatic Disordes
Speakers: Nerian Ortiz, MD, Marisel Vázquez, MD & Eduardo Labat, MD
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Dengvaxia: What Healthcare Professionals Need to Know
Speaker: Joshua M. Wong, MD
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Lunch Room: Miramar Ballroom
VISIT OUR EXHIBITS! GENERAL PEDIATRICS
Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA
1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Approaches to Fever in Infants
Speaker: Jahzel González, MD
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Influenza: What’s New and What You Can Do
Speaker: Inés Esquilín, MD
2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Child Abuse in Pediatrics
Speaker: Tagrid Ruiz, MD
3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4
3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Airway Concerns and When to Refer
Speaker: Carlos González Aquino, MD
3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
“Frank Rodríguez, MD Lectureship” Watch Out for Asthma Mimickers in Pediatrics
Speaker: Wilfredo De Jesús, MD
4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Evaluation and Treatment of Acute Eye Injuries
Speaker: Ricardo Rodríguez, MD
4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Depression: Diagnosis, Pharmacology and Therapy Updates
Speaker: Lely Nazario, MD
5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
Zika Outbreak Aftermath: Status, Progress, Concerns and New Insight
Speaker: Luisa Alvarado, MD
Closing Remarks
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022
CME Credits for Saturday: 7 HOURS
7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Registration Opens & Exhibit Visits Area: San Juan Foyer
7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Breakfast and Learn Room: Miramar Ballroom Sponsored by: Merck
GENERAL PEDIATRICS
Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA
8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Allergy Testing: Who Needs It and What Does It Mean?
Speaker: Nicole Díaz, MD
9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding in Adolescents
Speaker: Yailis Medina, MD
9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Chest Wall Deformities: Identification and Surgical Option Treatments
Speaker: Víctor Ortiz, MD
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
AAP Address Speaker: Dr. Moira Szilagyi
10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
ADHD for the Primary Care Provider
Speaker: Ingrid Casas, MD
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Recognizing and Treating of Facial Nerve Palsy in Children
Speaker: Mayela Díaz, MD
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Undescended Testis: When to Refer
Speaker: Luis Báez, MD
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Pediatricians Recognition Award
Speaker: Carmen I. Suárez, MD & SPP Board of Directors
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Lunch Room: Miramar Ballroom
Symposium I: Antibiotics
Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA
JLDM License Requirement | 3 hours*
2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Evaluation and Care of Pediatric Bone and Joint Infections
Speaker: Zoe Rodríguez, MD
Update in Appendicitis: New Modalities in Treatment
Speaker: Awnar Abdul, MD
Pediatric Stewardship Program: Why is Important?
Speaker: Mariawy Riollano, MD
3:30 p.m. – 3:45p.m.
Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4
Symposium II: Abstract Presentations
Room: Miramar | Moderator: Olga Rodríguez de Arzola, MD
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Oral Presentation of Abstracts by our Residency Training Programs
Speakers: Residents and Fellows of the ACGME Accredited Pediatrics Programs
Program. Jury: TBA
NETWORKING ACTIVITY
(Not Designated For CME Credit)
Area: Bella Vista Terrace | Activity Outdoors
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
For Registered Participants Heavy hors d’oeuvres& Cocktails
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2022
CME Credits for Sunday: 5 hours
7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Registration
Area: San Juan Foyer
7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Catholic Mass
Room: Laguna
7:30 a.m. – 830 a.m.
Breakfast Room: San Juan 1-4
GENERAL POTPOURRI SESSION
Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA
8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Vasculitis Alphabet Soup: HSP. ANCA, SLE
Speaker: Maricarmen López, MD
9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Climate Change 101: What Every Pediatrician Needs To Know
Speaker: Gredia Huerta, MD
9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Too Early, Too Late: Normal and Abnormal Variations of Pubertal Development
Speaker: Marina Ruiz, MD
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Birth Control Evidence Based Update for Primary Care
Speaker: Keimarie Méndez, MD
10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4
10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Renal Transplant Program in Puerto Rico
Speaker: Nilka de Jesús, MD
11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
IBD in Pediatrics
Speaker: Antonio del Valle, MD
11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
STD’s in Adolescents in the Rising: What has changed and How to prevent it?
Speaker: Pamela Silen, MD
12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Cannabis: Can it be Used in Pediatric Patients?
Speaker: Lcdo. Carlos Cardona
12:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Lunch Room: Miramar Ballroom
Adjourn
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
SPP 2022 Assembly 2024-2026 Tenure Elections
