Prepárate, te digo cómo
Suscriptores
23 de febrero de 2024
75°nubes dispersas
Prepárate, te digo cómo
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Careers Inc.: A journey to success

The company does an extensive mapping of the industry’s organizational landscape, to uncover the talents that elevate its clientele

Redacción de Suplementos
Por Redacción de Suplementos

With a legacy of 50+ years in business, Careers Inc. is a multi-sector recruiting firm specializing in developing strategic leadership teams for multinational giants, small-to-medium-sized enterprises, and company start-ups. Most of our recruiters are certified by NAPS, and they embody excellence in every search.

We do extensive research mapping the industry’s organizational landscape, uncovering the rare talents that elevate our clientele. We have welcomed thousands of professionals into new chapters of their careers, achieving a remarkable placement ratio of over 90 %, as well as accumulating a global ‘Talent Network’ using cutting-edge, web-based tools and maintaining relationships with thousands of bilingual candidates we have sourced. Our influence extends through strategic alliances, with partners in over 30 countries through Agilium Worldwide.

Our journey isn’t just about placements; it’s about crafting success stories that transcend boundaries. Let our expertise help you exceed your recruiting objectives in a challenging job market.

Visit us at 221 Ponce de León Ave., Ste. 1201, San Juan, PR 00917-1806, or call us at 1-787-764-2298. www.careersincpr.com.

BrandStudio
Este contenido fue redactado y/o editado por el equipo de GFR Media.
