Programa de actividades

8:40 a.m.

8:45 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

11:10 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

1:25 p.m.

2:15 p.m.

3:05 p.m.

3:25 p.m.

Collaboration: Moving from Me to We @ Diego Enriquez Beltranena, “El Put* amo de las ventas”