La OMS abrió una cuenta en la red social TikTok. (Shutterstock)

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) abrió una cuenta oficial en la popular red social Tik Tok para dar informes sobre el avance, medidas de prevención y todo lo que pasa en torno a la transmisión del coronavirus.

A unos cuántos días de haber sido creada, la cuenta ya tiene más de 180,000 seguidores.

La intención de la OMS es dar acceso directo a la información además de combatir de alguna manera las "fake news" sobre el coronavirus.

“¡Nos unimos a @tiktok para brindarle asesoramiento confiable y oportuno sobre salud pública! Nuestro primer post: ¿Cómo protegerse del coronavirus?”, señala la OMS en su primer vídeo.

Bajo el hashtag #HealthForAll!, la OMS ha publicado hasta el momento cuatro grabaciones.

@who

We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from ##coronavirus ?



En uno de ellos, Benedetta Allegranzi, líder técnica de la prevención y el control de la infección de la OMS, precisa que es necesario lavarse las manos o limpiarlas con gel antibacterial constantemente. También recomienda evitar el contacto con personas con problemas respiratorios.

Una segunda grabación explica cómo debe colocarse una mascarilla.

@who

When & how should masks be worn in order to protect against the new ##coronavirus ?



Y en otros dos aparecen rítmicas canciones que te invitan a que cuides tu salud.

@who

It’s ##WorldHearingDay! Unsafe listening can lead to permanent ##hearing loss.Protect your hearing, listen safely. #S#afeListening




