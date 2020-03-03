La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) abrió una cuenta oficial en la popular red social Tik Tok para dar informes sobre el avance, medidas de prevención y todo lo que pasa en torno a la transmisión del coronavirus.
@who
We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from ##coronavirus ?? original sound - who
@who
When & how should masks be worn in order to protect against the new ##coronavirus ?? original sound - who
@who
It’s ##WorldHearingDay! Unsafe listening can lead to permanent ##hearing loss.Protect your hearing, listen safely. #S#afeListening? original sound - who
