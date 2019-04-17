San Francisco - Algunos de los nuevos celulares plegables de Samsung, que cuestan casi 2.000 dólares, parecen estarse rompiendo luego de apenas un par de días de uso.
After one day of use... pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9
My colleague opened the Galaxy Fold and it started doing this. So, long answer to your question @WilfredFrost, the hinge doesn’t seem very rugged after all. After two days: pic.twitter.com/Z1F8iwjURa
Lots of reports emerging about problems with the Samsung Galaxy Fold screen.
I tried folding and unfolding it 100 times in a single sprint, but did not spot any problems. https://t.co/nasXGSob9k pic.twitter.com/vPGk6Xic3x
