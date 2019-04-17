(semisquare-x3)
En esta foto del 16 de abril del 2019, una modelo sostiene un Samsung Galaxy Fold junto a su rostro, en un evento con la prensa en Londres. (AP/Kelvin Chan)

San Francisco - Algunos de los nuevos celulares plegables de Samsung, que cuestan casi 2.000 dólares, parecen estarse rompiendo luego de apenas un par de días de uso.

Periodistas que recibieron los teléfonos para reseñarlos antes del lanzamiento público dijeron que la pantalla del Galaxy Fold comenzó a parpadear y tornarse negra para luego apagarse completamente. Un par de periodistas dijeron que quitaron una fina capa protectora de la pantalla que ellos pensaban tenían que sacar, pero que debía ser dejada.

Pero Dieter Bohn, editor ejecutivo del portal de noticias tecnológicas The Verge, dijo que él le dejó la protección y que aun así su celular se descompuso.

Sin embargo, otros no han reportado problemas con el dispositivo.

El esperado celular sale a la venta el 26 de abril en Estados Unidos por $1,980, lo que le hace uno de los teléfonos más caros en el mundo.

Samsung no respondió por el momento a solicitudes de comentarios.


