San Francisco - Algunos de los nuevos celulares plegables de Samsung, que cuestan casi 2.000 dólares, parecen estarse rompiendo luego de apenas un par de días de uso.

Periodistas que recibieron los teléfonos para reseñarlos antes del lanzamiento público dijeron que la pantalla del Galaxy Fold comenzó a parpadear y tornarse negra para luego apagarse completamente. Un par de periodistas dijeron que quitaron una fina capa protectora de la pantalla que ellos pensaban tenían que sacar, pero que debía ser dejada.

After one day of use... pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

Pero Dieter Bohn, editor ejecutivo del portal de noticias tecnológicas The Verge, dijo que él le dejó la protección y que aun así su celular se descompuso.

My colleague opened the Galaxy Fold and it started doing this. So, long answer to your question @WilfredFrost, the hinge doesn’t seem very rugged after all. After two days: pic.twitter.com/Z1F8iwjURa — Todd Haselton (@robotodd) April 17, 2019

Sin embargo, otros no han reportado problemas con el dispositivo.

Lots of reports emerging about problems with the Samsung Galaxy Fold screen.



I tried folding and unfolding it 100 times in a single sprint, but did not spot any problems. https://t.co/nasXGSob9k pic.twitter.com/vPGk6Xic3x — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) April 17, 2019

El esperado celular sale a la venta el 26 de abril en Estados Unidos por $1,980, lo que le hace uno de los teléfonos más caros en el mundo.