Luego de la mayor caída a nivel global en el servicio de Facebook, así como fallas similares en Instagram y WhatsApp, la empresa finalmente salió a dar su versión.
Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience.
Chris Cox, jefe de Producto de Facebook, y Chris Daniels, director del servicio WhatsApp, comunicaron hoy que dejarán de formar parte de la compañía.
La partida se añade a dos años de escándalos para Facebook en torno a la privacidad de datos de sus millones de usuarios. pic.twitter.com/4k27clslim
Hi everyone, I just posted this internally at Facebook and wanted to share with you all.
It is with great sadness...
