Luego de la mayor caída a nivel global en el servicio de Facebook, así como fallas similares en Instagram y WhatsApp, la empresa finalmente salió a dar su versión.

Fue a través de Twitter y por medio de un corto mensaje, como la compañía de Mark Zuckerberg reveló que un cambio en la configuración del servidor provocó que la gente no pudiera acceder a sus aplicaciones y servicios.

Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience. — Facebook (@facebook) 14 de marzo de 2019

Con esta breve explicación, Facebook descartó los rumores relacionados a que sufrió un ataque informático conocido como DDoS.

Pero además de perder millones de dólares en ingresos por publicidad, así como también millones de usuarios, la empresa también perdió a dos ejecutivos clave, aunque al parecer esto no se relaciona con las fallas recientes.

Se trata de Chris Cox y Chris Daniels. El primero se desempeñaba como jefe de producto de Facebook, mientras que el otro era el máximo responsable de WhatsApp.

Fue el propio Zuckerberg quien compartió una publicación para anunciar estas salidas, que sin duda afectarán el organigrama de la empresa.

La partida se añade a dos años de escándalos para Facebook en torno a la privacidad de datos de sus millones de usuarios. pic.twitter.com/4k27clslim — Óscar Peraza (@_OscarPeraza) 14 de marzo de 2019

Cox, que dejará la compañía después de 13 años, era considerado por muchos como el segundo ejecutivo más importante de Facebook, incluso como el sucesor de Zuckerberg si este dejaba su puesto vacante.

Por su parte, Daniels se hizo cargo de WhatsApp en mayo del 2018, justo después de que Jan Koum, el cofundador del servicio de mensajería, abandonara la red social.

Aunque Cox no dio ninguna explicación sobre su partida, indicó que el jefe de la red, Mark Zuckerberg, había fijado una nueva orientación para pasar de ser "la plaza del pueblo digital" a centrarse en las interacciones privadas a menor escala.

"Como Mark ha señalado, estamos abriendo una nueva página de la orientación de nuestro producto, centrada en una red de mensajería cifrada e interoperativa", escribió Cox.

"Esto será un gran proyecto y necesitamos líderes que estén emocionados por acompañar esta visión de nueva orientación", agregó.

Hi everyone, I just posted this internally at Facebook and wanted to share with you all. It is with great sadness... Posted by Chris Cox on Thursday, March 14, 2019

Zuckerberg confirmó que Will Cathcart será el nuevo jefe de WhatsApp, mientras que la aplicación de Facebook quedará en manos de Fidji Simo.