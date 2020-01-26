Con la muerte del excanastero de los Lakers de Los Ángeles Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero en California, fanáticos y conocidos del astro no tardaron en reaccionar a la noticia a través de las redes sociales.
Kobe ??— José Juan Barea (@jjbareapr) January 26, 2020
Michael Jordan on death of Kobe Bryant: “Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me.” pic.twitter.com/r8JNMjfuRR— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2020
Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
this can’t be trueee!!??????— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start???? I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #RIPMYBOY???????????? #KOBEBRYANT0824BLACKMAMABA???? https://t.co/ZdcKulvtTC— Larry Ayuso (@EliasLarryAyuso) January 26, 2020
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Quit playing— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020
Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
💬Ver 0 comentarios