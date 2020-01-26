El exbaloncelista, quien tenía 41 años, se encontraba en la aeronave que se accidentó y en el que murieron otras cuatro personas. No se reportaron sobrevivientes, ni las razones por las cuales el aparato, un Sikorsky S-76E, cayó.

Con la muerte del excanastero de los Lakers de Los Ángeles Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero en California, fanáticos y conocidos del astro no tardaron en reaccionar a la noticia a través de las redes sociales.

    El excanastero de los Lakers de Los Ángles Kobe Bryant falleció el 26 de enero de 2020 en un accidente de helicóptero en California. (AP)

    Bryant participó en 20 temporadas en la NBA. (AP)

    También representó a Estados Unidos con el ‘Dream Team’ en dos Juegos Olímpicos. (EFE)

    Fue seleccionado en el decimotercer turno del sorteo de Novatos de la NBA de 1996 por los Hornets de Charlotte. Fue reclamado directamente de escuela superior. (AP)

    Bryant tuvo una de las mejores carreras en la historia reciente de la NBA. (EFE)

    Se convirtió en uno de los jugadores más populares del baloncesto, el rostro de los Lakers. (AP)

    El exenebeísta fue seleccionado 12 veces al Mejor Equipo Defensivo. (AP)

    A los 18 años debutó en la NBA y en su primera temporada promedió 7.6 puntos en 71 partidos. (AP)

    En apenas su segunda temporada fue seleccionado al primer Juego de Estrellas de la liga en 1998. (AP)

    En su carrera acumuló un total de 18 apariciones al Juego de Estrellas, y fue seleccionado cuatro veces como Jugador Más Valioso del clásico. (GFR Media)

    Conquistó cinco títulos de la NBA con los Lakers y fue seleccionado dos veces el Más Valioso en las finales de 2009 y 2010. (GFR Media)

    Bryant acumuló 1,346 partidos en su carrera. (AP)

    Bryant gardea a Michael Jordan. (AP)

    El excanastero sufrió una rotura del tendón de Aquiles en el 2013. (AP)

    Bryant junto al entonces entrenador del Barcelona en el 2011 Pep Guardiola. (EFE)

    El exjugador junto a su esposa Vanessa. (EFE

    El expresidente Barack Obama recibió al equipo de los Lakers en Casa Blanca tras obtener el campeonato del 2010. (EFE)

    Bryant junto a sus hijas Gianna y Natalia en una foto del 2008. (AP)

    Bobe Bryant se retiró de la NBA en el 2016. (AP

La noticia consternó a todo el mundo, incluyendo a personas no ligadas al deporte.

Muchos atletas de la liga reaccionaron en negación a la noticia tan pronto se dio a conocer.

A continuación algunas reacciones:

El boricua de los Mavericks de Dallas, José Juan Barea:

El exenebeísta Carlos Arroyo:

Excompañero de los Lakers de Los Ángles Pau Gasol:

"Más que destrozado...mi hermano mayor, no puedo, no puedo creerlo".

El exjugador de los Bulls de Chicago, Michael Jordan:

El exjugador del Heat de Miami Dwyane Wade:

Luka Doncic, de los Mavericks de Dallas, escribió múltiples emojis, también en negación por la muerte del baloncelista.

Joel Embiid, de los 76ers de Filadelfia, contó que su razón de comenzar en el deporte estuvo inspirado por el ex Laker.

"Yo quería ser como Kobe", dijo.

El baloncelista Larry Ayuso:

El exescolta de los Spurs de San Antonio, el argentino Manu Ginóbili, expresa todo el dolor con una sola palabra: "Devastado".

El ala-pívot de los Cavaliers de Cleveland, Kevin Love:

"Por favor no. Por favor Dios, no. No puede ser verdad".

El exalero de los Celtics de Boston Paul Pierce:

"Esto no es real en este momento".

El exescolta de los Bulls de Chicago Scottie Pippen:

"Estoy atónito. Las palabras ni siquiera pueden acercarse a describirlo. Solo un día increíblemente triste y trágico".

El alero de los Clipper de Los Ángeles, Paul George, pide que no se juegue hoy la jornada de la NBA en memoria de Bryant.

El dueño de los Mavericks, Mark Cuban:

"Maldición. RIP Mamba. Que tu memoria sea una bendición".


