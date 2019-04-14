Filadelfia — Amir Johnson fue captado el sábado mostrándole algo en su teléfono a su compañero Joel Embiid en la banca mientras su equipo era dominado por Brooklyn en el último cuarto del primer partido de la serie de los playoffs.
Ummm why was Amir Johnson showing Joel Embiid a text message in the middle of a playoff game?? pic.twitter.com/vT4LJx4H8m— Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) April 13, 2019
Joel Embiid on cell phone incident on bench with Sixers teammate Amir Johnson during Game 1 loss to Nets: "I looked down because he said his daughter was extremely sick and he was checking on his daughter." pic.twitter.com/hK1lnzbapj— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 13, 2019
