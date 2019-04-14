Filadelfia — Amir Johnson fue captado el sábado mostrándole algo en su teléfono a su compañero Joel Embiid en la banca mientras su equipo era dominado por Brooklyn en el último cuarto del primer partido de la serie de los playoffs.

Las cámaras de televisión grabaron a Johnson mientras se encontraba sentado en la banca y revisando su teléfono a finales del último cuarto de la contundente derrota de los Sixers. Johnson le mostró un mensaje a Embiid en su teléfono y posteriormente guardó el dispositivo en el bolsillo de su pantalón.

“Solo volteé porque me dijo que su hija estaba muy enferma y estaba viendo cómo estaba”, dijo Embiid.

Los Sixers multaron a Johnson por una cantidad no revelada por conducta perjudicial para el equipo.

Johnson, quien promedió 3.9 puntos en 51 juegos en la temporada regular, no fue habilitado para el partido y se disculpó por su error.

“Asumo plena responsabilidad y aceptaré las consecuencias de mis actos”, declaró. “También me disculpo con mis compañeros, la organización de los 76ers y los aficionados por las distracciones que he causado”.

Embiid terminó con 22 unidades y 15 rebotes y fue insertado de último minuto en la alineación titular a pesar de sufrir de una tendinitis en la rodilla izquierda que le costó buena parte del último mes de temporada regular.