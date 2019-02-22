Fort Myers - El dirigente de los Medias Rojas de Boston, el puertorriqueño Alex Cora, lamentó el viernes la muerte del longevo periodista de béisbol del Boston Globe Nick Cafardo.

Alex Cora pays tribute to Nick Cafardo pic.twitter.com/Bx1Wc3Bgbs — NESN (@NESN) February 22, 2019

Corla les dijo a los jugadores durante los entrenamientos primaverales que se divirtieran en el terreno en honor a la vida de Cafardo.

Cafardo colapsó a las afuera del clubhouse de los Medias Rojas el jueves y murió a causa de un aparente embolia, informó el diario. Tenía 62 años y cubrió al equipo por los pasados 30 años.

Los Medias Rojas colocaron una docena de rosas en la silla de Cafardo en la zona de prensa el viernes. Los Orioles de Baltimore enviaron cinco docenas de donas con sus condolencias.

It is 8:18 am and this is Nick Cafardo’s seat in the press box at Fenway South for today’s opener. No idea who left these but thank you. pic.twitter.com/TN06e6gQra — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) February 22, 2019

Cora usó su sesión de media mañana con los reporteros para hablar por más de siete minutos sobre Cafardo y decidió no tocar otros temas.