Nick Cafardo murió a causa de un aparente embolia. (AP)

Fort Myers - El dirigente de los Medias Rojas de Boston, el puertorriqueño Alex Cora, lamentó el viernes la muerte del longevo periodista de béisbol del Boston Globe Nick Cafardo.

Corla les dijo a los jugadores durante los entrenamientos primaverales que se divirtieran en el terreno en honor a la vida de Cafardo.

Cafardo colapsó a las afuera del clubhouse de los Medias Rojas el jueves y murió a causa de un aparente embolia, informó el diario. Tenía 62 años y cubrió al equipo por los pasados 30 años.

Los Medias Rojas colocaron una docena de rosas en la silla de Cafardo en la zona de prensa el viernes. Los Orioles de Baltimore enviaron cinco docenas de donas con sus condolencias.

Cora usó su sesión de media mañana con los reporteros para hablar por más de siete minutos sobre Cafardo y decidió no tocar otros temas.

Le dijo a la prensa: “Por eso es que no entro de lleno en un juego. Es solo un juego. Cuando te vas, eso es real. La vida es real”.


