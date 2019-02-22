Fort Myers - El dirigente de los Medias Rojas de Boston, el puertorriqueño Alex Cora, lamentó el viernes la muerte del longevo periodista de béisbol del Boston Globe Nick Cafardo.
Alex Cora pays tribute to Nick Cafardo pic.twitter.com/Bx1Wc3Bgbs
Alex Cora pays tribute to Nick Cafardo pic.twitter.com/Bx1Wc3Bgbs— NESN (@NESN) February 22, 2019
It is 8:18 am and this is Nick Cafardo’s seat in the press box at Fenway South for today’s opener. No idea who left these but thank you. pic.twitter.com/TN06e6gQra
It is 8:18 am and this is Nick Cafardo’s seat in the press box at Fenway South for today’s opener. No idea who left these but thank you. pic.twitter.com/TN06e6gQra— Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) February 22, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios