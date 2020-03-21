El campocorto puertorriqueño de los Astros de Houston, Carlos Correa, envió un mensaje contundente a la juventud, a través de su cuenta personal de Instagram, instándole a dejar de pensar en sí mismos durante esta crisis mundial por la pandemia del coronavirus (COVID-19).
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Miss you guys. Miss playing for the city. Miss going to the mall and take pictures with the fans. Miss going out to eat. But right now we must set all that aside and work towards the same goal. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Practice social distancing. Stay at home. We will get through this ????
💬Ver 0 comentarios