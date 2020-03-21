El campocorto puertorriqueño de los Astros de Houston, Carlos Correa, envió un mensaje contundente a la juventud, a través de su cuenta personal de Instagram, instándole a dejar de pensar en sí mismos durante esta crisis mundial por la pandemia del coronavirus (COVID-19).

Correa fue solo uno de los jugadores de los Astros en enviar un mensaje de exhortación a la afición, pues según destacó el Houston Chronicle en su página de internet, también hizo lo mismo el tercera base del equipo, Alex Bregman.

"Escuché que un montón de 'millennials' allá afuera están diciendo que a ellos no les preocupa, que no se van a dejar afectar por esto, y que ellos no van a morir por esto", comenzó diciendo Correa en un vídeo que grabó desde su hogar en Houston.

"Pienso que es momento ahora de dejar de pensar en nosotros mismos y comenzar a preocuparse por las demás personas. Esto es un virus que está afectando a mucha gente, a muchas familias".