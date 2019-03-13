Jessica Canseco, la exesposa del expelotero de las Grandes Ligas José Canseco, rechazó que el retirado jugador de los Yankees de Nueva York, Alex Rodríguez, le esté siendo infiel con ella a la cantante puertorriqueña Jenniffer López.
Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!????I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends???????
In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god??????????
