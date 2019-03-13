Jessica Canseco, la exesposa del expelotero de las Grandes Ligas José Canseco, rechazó que el retirado jugador de los Yankees de Nueva York, Alex Rodríguez, le esté siendo infiel con ella a la cantante puertorriqueña Jenniffer López.

Las expresiones de la empresaria se producen luego que su expareja acusó a Rodríguez de tener una relación con esta y de hasta llamarla al celular.

“¡Esas falsas acusaciones que José está haciendo no son ciertas! Conozco a Alex por muchos años y ni siquiera lo he visto por más de cinco años”, dijo la actriz a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!????I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends??????? — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) 12 de marzo de 2019

Jessica Sekely, su nombre de soltera, aclaró que no ha dormido con Rodríguez y que tiene una buena relación con la pareja de famosos que recién se comprometieron el domingo.

“Solo somos amigos mi Dios”, sostuvo.

In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god?????????? — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) 12 de marzo de 2019

Las acusaciones de Canseco se dieron también a través de Twitter al describir que la cantante puertorriqueña “no tiene idea de quién es (Rodríguez) en realidad”.

Esta no es la primera vez que Canseco relaciona a Rodríguez con su exesposa, pues en su libro "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big", lo acusó de mostrar mucho interés en su entonces pareja.