Jessica y José Canseco. (Fotomantaje) (semisquare-x3)
Jessica y José Canseco. (Fotomantaje)

Jessica Canseco, la exesposa del expelotero de las Grandes Ligas José Canseco, rechazó que el retirado jugador de los Yankees de Nueva York, Alex Rodríguez, le esté siendo infiel con ella a la cantante puertorriqueña Jenniffer López.

Las expresiones de la empresaria se producen luego que su expareja acusó a Rodríguez de tener una relación con esta y de hasta llamarla al celular.  

“¡Esas falsas acusaciones que José está haciendo no son ciertas! Conozco a Alex por muchos años y ni siquiera lo he visto por más de cinco años”, dijo la actriz a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Jessica Sekely, su nombre de soltera, aclaró que no ha dormido con Rodríguez y que tiene una buena relación con la pareja de famosos que recién se comprometieron el domingo.

“Solo somos amigos mi Dios”, sostuvo.

Las acusaciones de Canseco se dieron también a través de Twitter al describir que la cantante puertorriqueña “no tiene idea de quién es (Rodríguez) en realidad”.

Esta no es la primera vez que Canseco relaciona a Rodríguez con su exesposa, pues en su libro "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big", lo acusó de mostrar mucho interés en su entonces pareja.

Posteriormente, en su segundo libro publicado en 2008, identificó a Rodríguez como un usuario de esteroides. Aunque en principio este negó el uso de sustancias, terminó aceptando que entre 2001 y el 2003 las había utilizado para mejorar su rendimiento mientras jugaba para los Vigilantes de Texas.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  