En la foto, Martín Maldonado durante un amistoso de softball en Naguabo. (GFR Media)

El receptor boricua Martín ‘Machete’  Maldonado despidió a su agente Scott Boras en los momentos en que aún se encuentra sumido en la agencia libre.

La información fue dada a conocer el jueves por el periodista Craig Calcaterra, periodista de NBC Sports, a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Maldonado, ganador del Guante de Oro en la temporada del 2017, había reclutado al reputado Boras con la esperanza de que le consiguiera una buena oferta de trabajo, pero la misma no ha llegado.

Maldonado, de 32 años, viene de devengar $3.9 millones.  El año pasado fue cambiado a los Astros de Houston por los Angelinos de Los Ángeles.

El naguabeño tuvo la oportunidad de participar en los playoffs en el 2018 con los Astros.


