El receptor boricua Martín ‘Machete’ Maldonado despidió a su agente Scott Boras en los momentos en que aún se encuentra sumido en la agencia libre.

La información fue dada a conocer el jueves por el periodista Craig Calcaterra, periodista de NBC Sports, a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Martin Maldonado, who is still a free agent, fired Scott Boras and went with a new agent. I'd like to think this bit of preening Boras did in that Verducci article last week helped get him fired. Why would a role player hire Boras in light of this? How are their interests served? pic.twitter.com/XXby4npZvJ — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) March 7, 2019

Maldonado, ganador del Guante de Oro en la temporada del 2017, había reclutado al reputado Boras con la esperanza de que le consiguiera una buena oferta de trabajo, pero la misma no ha llegado.

Maldonado, de 32 años, viene de devengar $3.9 millones. El año pasado fue cambiado a los Astros de Houston por los Angelinos de Los Ángeles.