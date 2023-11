Does Carlos Beltran belong in the Hall of Fame?



▫️ 9x All-Star

▫️ World Series Champion

▫️ 1999 AL Rookie of the Year

▫️ 3x Gold Glove

▫️ 2x Silver Slugger

▫️ 435 Career HR

▫️ 2725 Career Hits pic.twitter.com/q06FKpQRkW