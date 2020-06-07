Mikaela Mayer expresó que no presenta síntomas del COVID-19. (Suministrada / Top Rank)

La boxeadora estadounidense Mikaela Mayer anunció hoy que arrojó positivo al COVID-19, por lo que no estará participando en la cartelera del martes que Top Rank presentará en Las Vegas.

Mayer (12-0, 5KO) iba a estar activa en la pelea coestelar, en la que se enfrentaría a la nigeriana Helen Joseph (17-4-2, 10KO). La reyerta era una de seis que presentaba la cartelera, que será estelarizada por el combate entre el campeón peso pluma Shakur Stevenson y el puertorriqueño Félix Caraballo en una pelea no titular.

La velada boxística del martes, que se celebrará en el MGM Grand de Las Vegas, es la primera cartelera en Estados Unidos desde que se desató la pandemia del coronavirus.

En una publicación en la red social Instagram, Mayer dijo que era asintomática y que el personal de su equipo de trabajo arrojó negativo. Como parte de su protocolo salubrista, Top Rank sometió a a pruebas de coronavirus a todos los boxeadores de la cartelera y sus respectivos equipos de trabajo.

Según reportó Yahoo Sports, los todos los boxeadores fueron sometidos a pruebas tan pronto llegaron al MGM Grand de Las Vegas y debían esperar en sus habitaciones hasta que conocieran los resultados. Al conocer su positivo, Mayer fue rápidamente aislada.

I am heartbroken to report that I will no longer be fighting on Tuesday’s Top Rank card due to a positive result in my COVID-19 test yesterday. It came as a complete surprise. I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines. The rest of my team tested negative and they are all in good health. I was really looking forward to bringing back boxing for all of you and I’m disappointed for myself, my team, my supporters and for my opponent, Helen Joseph, who worked just as hard to be here this week and put on a show for everyone. After two hard back-to-back camps, not being able to step in to the ring both times, you can imagine how disappointed I am. However, these protocols were put into place for a reason and it's more important to care about the health and well being of my team and the people at this event. So I am complying with the rules set forth by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Top Rank to keep everyone safe. I will just have to take a quick break but I will be in the ring soon. I appreciate all the love and support. Please tune in to ESPN on Tuesday night and support the card and all of the fighters. Boxing is back and I'll be back.???? #boxing

"(El resultado) llegó como una completa sorpresa. Actualmente estoy asintomática y estoy en cuarentena, siguiendo los protocolos recomendados. El resto de mi equipo arrojó negativo en las pruebas y están todos en buena salud", escribió Mayer.

Por su parte, Top Rank reconoció el positivo de Mayer y enfatizó confianza en su protocolo salubrista.

"Top Rank tiene un manual de protocolos, que incluye medidas extensivas en caso de una prueba de COVID-19 positiva. Esas políticas se siguieron según lo planeado. Le deseamos lo mejor a Mikaela y esperamos verla en el ring muy pronto", comunicó la empresa.

La cartelera se presentará por ESPN desde las 7:00 de la noche.


