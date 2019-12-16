Tyson Fury (derecha) y Deontay Wilder pelearon hace un año y terminaron en un empate. (AP / Archivo)

LONDON (AP).- Tyson Fury cambió de entrenador dos meses antes de su posible revancha con el campeón del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo, Deontay Wilder.

Fury se separó de Ben Davison dos años después de comenzar a trabajar juntos y se unirá con Javan “Sugar” Hill, el sobrino del fenecido entrenador Emmanuel Steward.

Fury, quien previamente trabajó con Steward en Detroit, usó las redes sociales para publicar una foto de ambos —junto con Hill y el excampeón mundial Andy Lee— con el calce “juntando el viejo equipo”.

De 31 años de edad, Fury peleó con Wilder en diciembre del año pasado en Los Ángeles, una reyerta que finalizó en un empate. Se espera que peleen de nuevo en febrero, pero no se ha realizado un anuncio oficial.

Davison ayudó a Fury a recuperarse de condiciones mentales y de adicción que le afectaron tras derrotar a Wladimir Klitschko para convertirse en campeón mundial de los pesos pesados en el 2015.

“Tyson y yo tuvimos que hacer decisiones por nuestras carreras, las que resultaron en que nuestra relación de trabajo finalizara”, escribió Davison el domingo en Twitter.


