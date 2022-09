The #ITTFWorlds2022 Men's Teams Group Draw has been decided! 🌟



Which match-ups are you most looking forward to? 🤔



Follow all the #Chengdu2022 action LIVE at https://t.co/B4RNb3Xoiu and https://t.co/obRmtFmiao! 🎥 #WTT #TableTennis #PingPong pic.twitter.com/164ct8ghUX