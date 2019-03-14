Puerto Rico fue uno de los protagonistas en la apertura de los Juegos Mundiales de Olimpiadas Especiales que se inauguraron hoy en el en el estadio Zayed Sport City, de Abu Dabi, en los Emiratos Árabes Unidos.

It was such an honor performing the new @SpecialOlympics anthem with @LuisFonsi and many other incredible musicians at the Special Olympics @WorldGamesAD Opening Ceremonies! Good luck everyone ?? #MeetTheDetermined pic.twitter.com/fm1xZrPijG — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) 14 de marzo de 2019

La delegación boricua marchó encabezada por la abanderada, la gimnasia rítmica Paola Miranda. Los atletas nacionales también tuvieron la oportunidad de compartir con el cantante Luis Fonsi, quien fue uno de los cantantes encargados del espectáculo de apertura de esta justa multideportiva. De hecho, Fonsi acompañó a la canadiense Avril Lavigne en el número “Right Where I Am Supposed To Be” (Yo nací para estar aquí). Al dúo se les unió un grupo de artistas, entre ellos Tamer Hosny y Hussain Al Jassmi.

De la misma forma, los puertorriqueños Daimi Aza y Edwin “Pancho” González tuvieron una destacada participación en los actos inaugurales de hoy. En el caso de Aza, quien se destaca en gimnasia rítmica y es la única atleta en el nivel más avanzado en Puerto Rico, fue una de las competidoras que encendió el pebetero de la “Llama de la esperanza”. González, jugador de baloncesto con vasta experiencia internacional dentro del organismo de Olimpiadas Especiales, fue uno de los deportistas que intervino en la presentación de los deportes oficiales de esta competencia.