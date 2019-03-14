Puerto Rico fue uno de los protagonistas en la apertura de los Juegos Mundiales de Olimpiadas Especiales que se inauguraron hoy en el en el estadio Zayed Sport City, de Abu Dabi, en los Emiratos Árabes Unidos.
It was such an honor performing the new @SpecialOlympics anthem with @LuisFonsi and many other incredible musicians at the Special Olympics @WorldGamesAD Opening Ceremonies! Good luck everyone ?? #MeetTheDetermined pic.twitter.com/fm1xZrPijG
It was such an honor performing the new @SpecialOlympics anthem with @LuisFonsi and many other incredible musicians at the Special Olympics @WorldGamesAD Opening Ceremonies! Good luck everyone ?? #MeetTheDetermined pic.twitter.com/fm1xZrPijG— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) 14 de marzo de 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios