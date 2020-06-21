El tenista búlgaro Grigor Dimitrov anunció este domingo que dio positivo a COVID-19, lo que condujo a la cancelación de un evento de exhibición en Croacia donde estaba programado para jugar Novak Djokovic.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD
Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID 19. As a precaution and to protect the health of all participants and visitors, we have decided to cancel the Adria Tour Finale in Zadar.Read more: https://t.co/uvAZUbI2eKThank you for understanding!#AdriaTour pic.twitter.com/pFdWHHC77P— Adria Tour Official (@AdriaTennisTour) June 21, 2020
