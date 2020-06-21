Grigor Dimitrov, clasificado número 19 y tres veces semifinalista de Grand Slam, es el jugador actual de más alto perfil que dice que tiene el virus. (Archivo / AP)

El tenista búlgaro Grigor Dimitrov anunció este domingo que dio positivo a COVID-19, lo que condujo a la cancelación de un evento de exhibición en Croacia donde estaba programado para jugar Novak Djokovic.

Dimitrov, clasificado número 19 y tres veces semifinalista de Grand Slam, es el jugador actual de más alto perfil que dice que tiene el virus y su anuncio en su página de Instagram llega al final de una semana cuando el US Open dijo que iría adelante.

Las giras profesionales de tenis han sido suspendidas desde marzo y planean reanudarse en agosto.

Dimitrov dijo que hacía pública su condición porque quería “asegurarse de que cualquier persona que haya estado en contacto conmigo durante estos últimos días sea examinada”.

“Lamento mucho cualquier daño que pueda haber causado”, escribió.

El jugador apareció la semana pasada en el tramo de Serbia del evento de exhibición “Adria Tour”, organizado por Djokovic. Hubo críticas de que no hubo distanciamiento social en la exposición, que tuvo lugar ante unas gradas llenas en Serbia, donde el gobierno levantó la mayoría de las restricciones de virus el mes pasado.

Dimitrov jugó un partido contra Borna Coric en Croacia el sábado en el partido de vuelta de la serie de exhibición.

El locutor Eurosport dijo el domingo que la exhibición ahora ha sido cancelada.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  