La puertorriqueña Mónica Puig alcanzó el viernes las semifinales del Abierto Volvo en Charleston, Carolina del Sur, tras vencer a la estadounidense Danielle Collins.

La boricua logró la victoria en dos sets 6-3 y 6-2.

Puig, de 25 años, se encuentra por primera vez entre las mejores cuatro tenistas de este torneo que se juega en superficie de arcilla. Su mejor resultado había sido la tercera ronda en el 2016. Además, está en su primera semifinal de una competencia de WTA desde el Abierto de New Haven en agosto de 2018, evento donde perdió contra la española Carla Súarez Navarro.

.@MonicaAce93 continues to impress at the @VolvoCarOpen!



Moves into the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Collins! pic.twitter.com/o0f7bzWGrF — WTA (@WTA) April 6, 2019

Antes de derrotar a Collins, Puig, raqueta número 63 en el escalafón mundial, acumuló triunfos sobre Sara Errani (6-0 y 6-1), Sofia Kenin (7-5 y 6-4) y Aryna Sabalenka (6-2 y 7-5), está última número diez del mundo y tercera sembrada en Charleston.

Frente a Collins, sembrada número 11 del torneo, Puig tuvo seis aces y cinco puntos de quiebre para llevarse la victoria contra la número 34 del planeta en una hora y 34 minutos.

Puig enfrentará a Madison Keys, quien venció a Sloan Stephens, el sábado a partir de las 2:15 p.m.

"The only thing I want to say is 'woohoo!'"@MonicaAce93 is pumped to be in her first semifinal of the season at the @VolvoCarOpen! pic.twitter.com/ERUHmHNmaI — WTA (@WTA) April 6, 2019

Keys y Puig están igualadas 2-2 enfrentamientos y no se encontraban en un torneo en cerca tres años.

"Ahora mismo voy a disfrutar la víctoria y luego hablo del partido (contra Keys) con mi coach (Kamau Murray). Será un juego duro. No llegas al a semifinal jugando un nivel promedio. Solo espero un buen resultado mañana y espero que ustedes puedan venir a apoyarme", expresó Puig después de la victoria.