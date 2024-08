Puerto Rico avanza a cuartos de final de la Copa Panamericana femenina de voleibol

Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 advances to the Women’s Pan American Cup quarterfinals with victory over Costa Rica 🇨🇷



🇵🇷 3-0 🇨🇷(25-12, 25-14, 25-19)



Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 closed Pool B 3-2; Costa Rica 🇨🇷 0-5



Best Scorers

Hollingsworth (4) 🇵🇷 - 20pts

Sayles (11) 🇨🇷 - 15pts

Cestero (7) 🇵🇷 - 11pts pic.twitter.com/V1bR0FhAFT