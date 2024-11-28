Opinión
Raúl Juliá
28 de noviembre de 2024
85°nubes dispersas
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:1.6 million travelers expected at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in December

Aerostar Holdings president, Jorge Hernández, estimated a 16% increase in air capacity during the next month with almost 50,000 passengers per day

November 28, 2024 - 11:44 AM

Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar, indicated that the expectation is that more than one million passengers will transit through the airport during the last 31 days of the year, which would represent more than 30,000 travelers per day entering and leaving the island's main air port. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negocios

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), in Isla Verde, would have close to 1.6 million seats available for travelers during December 2024, which would represent an increase of approximately 16% in passenger volume when compared to the previous year, according to projections by Aerostar Airports Holdings, the private operator of the facility.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
