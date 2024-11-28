Aerostar Holdings president, Jorge Hernández, estimated a 16% increase in air capacity during the next month with almost 50,000 passengers per day
November 28, 2024 - 11:44 AM
Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), in Isla Verde, would have close to 1.6 million seats available for travelers during December 2024, which would represent an increase of approximately 16% in passenger volume when compared to the previous year, according to projections by Aerostar Airports Holdings, the private operator of the facility.
