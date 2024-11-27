The election results did not alter Puerto Ricans’ Christmas plans. Although some are planning to spend a little less this year, Christmas shopping, family time, chinchorreo (Puerto Rican tradition of going with a group of friends to one or more businesses with an informal and festive atmosphere, where food and drinks are sold and music is enjoyed) and domestic tourism are still on the agenda for the so-called “longest Christmas in the world,” according to a survey conducted by the firm Arteaga & Arteaga.