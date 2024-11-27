Opinión
Raúl Juliá
27 de noviembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Where will Puerto Rican consumers go shopping this Christmas?

Three out of four Puerto Ricans stated that their holiday plans remain unchanged, regardless of the election results

November 27, 2024 - 9:55 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
A survey by Arteaga y Arteaga says that consumers did not change their plans after the election results (Juan Luis Martínez Pérez)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

The election results did not alter Puerto Ricans’ Christmas plans. Although some are planning to spend a little less this year, Christmas shopping, family time, chinchorreo (Puerto Rican tradition of going with a group of friends to one or more businesses with an informal and festive atmosphere, where food and drinks are sold and music is enjoyed) and domestic tourism are still on the agenda for the so-called “longest Christmas in the world,” according to a survey conducted by the firm Arteaga & Arteaga.

Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
