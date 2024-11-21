Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
21 de noviembre de 2024
83°lluvia ligera
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Demand for Thanksgiving desserts and dinners on the rise

Restaurants and supermarkets see increased interest among consumers ahead of the holiday that kicks off the Christmas season while supermarkets say there are sufficient supplies of turkey at reasonable prices

November 21, 2024 - 3:50 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Aún en medio de la crisis que atraviesa Puerto Rico, algunos apuestan a que la cena de Acción de Gracias se llevará a cabo en la mayoría de los hogares boricuas. (Archivo)
Restaurants, bakeries and supermarkets have several options for those who decide to buy Thanksgiving dinner.
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Puerto Rican consumers have already started planning for the Thanksgiving meal. In addition to the custom of buying and preparing the turkey, the option of ordering dinner, ordering the turkey from a bakery or ordering dessert from a pastry shop has been added for some time now.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoSupermercados Selectos
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 21 de noviembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: