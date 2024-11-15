Opinión
Raúl Juliá
15 de noviembre de 2024
81°aguaceros
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Ready for Christmas: retailers increase their toy offerings

Despite the drop in births in Puerto Rico, toy stores, department stores and pharmacies are strengthening their strategies to take advantage of the main sales season of the year

November 15, 2024 - 10:59 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Despite the drop in births in Puerto Rico, toy stores, department stores and pharmacies say that the demand for strollers, dolls and all kinds of games and entertainment continues with some momentum, particularly during the Christmas season. (Suministrada)
By Narianyelis Ortega Soto

Despite the drop in births in Puerto Rico and the consequent reduction in the number of establishments dedicated to the sale of toys, the segment continues to experience significant demand, which has resulted in a growth opportunity for pharmacies and department stores and in the reinvention of stores dedicated to entertaining and educating the little ones.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Narianyelis Ortega Soto
