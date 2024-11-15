Despite the drop in births in Puerto Rico, toy stores, department stores and pharmacies are strengthening their strategies to take advantage of the main sales season of the year
Despite the drop in births in Puerto Rico and the consequent reduction in the number of establishments dedicated to the sale of toys, the segment continues to experience significant demand, which has resulted in a growth opportunity for pharmacies and department stores and in the reinvention of stores dedicated to entertaining and educating the little ones.
