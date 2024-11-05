The courts have before them multiple cases of citizens affected by the failure to follow the provisions of Law 22, says former prosecutor José Pérez Ramírez
The courts have before them multiple cases of citizens affected by the failure to follow the provisions of Law 22, says former prosecutor José Pérez Ramírez
The rules for objecting to a traffic ticket are the same, no matter if it is a ticket issued by the Police or by one of the 78 municipal police in Puerto Rico, said attorney José Pérez Ramírez, who denounced that the review processes adopted by various municipalities are contrary to the law.
