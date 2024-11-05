Opinión
Raúl Juliá
5 de noviembre de 2024
83°nubes rotas
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
A headache to contest traffic fines: the process is not uniform across municipalities

The courts have before them multiple cases of citizens affected by the failure to follow the provisions of Law 22, says former prosecutor José Pérez Ramírez

November 5, 2024 - 1:07 PM

Updated At

Updated on November 5, 2024 - 1:08 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
According to José Pérez Ramírez, the instructions on the back of the tickets issued through the contractor's machines used by several municipalities outline a procedure that contradicts Law 22 of 2020 (Puerto Rico Vehicle and Traffic Law). (David Villafane/Staff)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

The rules for objecting to a traffic ticket are the same, no matter if it is a ticket issued by the Police or by one of the 78 municipal police in Puerto Rico, said attorney José Pérez Ramírez, who denounced that the review processes adopted by various municipalities are contrary to the law.

Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
