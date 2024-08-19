According to a court in Panama, the Venezuelan banker, Luis Degwitz Brillembourg, did not honor the agreement to buy the financial institution and transfer it to the island
August 19, 2024 - 4:15 PM
San Juan, Puerto Rico - The Fourth Superior Court of the First Judicial District of Panama forced the owner of International Union Bank (IUBank), Luis G. Degwitz Brillembourg, to pay almost $2.3 million for an outstanding debt following the acquisition of the bank that previously operated from the Panamanian country.
