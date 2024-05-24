Brands capitalize on Maripily Rivera’s success in La Casa de los Famosos

The furor over the program “La Casa de los Famosos” and the victory of the Puerto Rican businesswoman and model, Maripily Rivera, left a commercial and advertising injection that still lasts. T-shirts, names of drinks, specials in restaurants and offers for stays in various hotels have been the order of the day.

Every time a particular event occurred in the reality show that lasted four months, the brands with an ear on the ground took advantage of it to take out an ad in their networks -almost in real time- using what happened as a hook.

As an example, Patricia Corcino expressions about the supposed lack of knowledge of Puerto Ricans about the meaning of the word “pool”, served for several pool companies to start promoting themselves using the word widely used in Mexico.

Other brands also began to use the words most commonly used by Rivera to take advantage of the collective interest in Mexican production.

Maripily Rivera: flags, banners and a lot of emotion in the welcome caravan. At the beginning of the caravan, which left the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport, Maripily Rivera raised the flags of Puerto Rico and the municipality of Ponce, where she was born. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)

The fact that, according to a study of Internet trends, the model is the fourth most-followed personality in Puerto Rico is not escaped.

And her arrival on Puerto Rican soil on Thursday brought the metropolitan area to a standstill for several hours, as the celebratory caravan moved from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) to the T-Mobile District in Miramar for the town party.

Upon his arrival in Puerto Rico, Rivera announced that he will have a theatrical play next July and had not finished the press conference when he announced that he was sold out.

“The first thing to look at is Maripily as a brand before talking about everyone who joined the phenomenon. She has been in the media for many years, but entering this program put her above what she had done in the past 10 or 15 years and created a new image for her that in the future can be totally successful,” said Richard Valdes Gonzalez, Sales and Marketing expert and professor of Marketing, Ethics and Management at NUC University. “The masses follow these types of brands.”

The marketing expert affirmed that it is natural for brands to seek to ride the wave that Maripily represents, as there is already a base of followers and consumers who recognize her.

Maripily receives a lot of love in a monumental welcome caravan. The winner of “La casa de los famosos 4” arrived in Puerto Rico to greet her people in a caravan that traveled through the main avenues of San Juan. (Stephanie Rojas)

“Phenomena like this come up at times and companies wisely know that, if it’s a brand that is positive, they create a good image,” she said. “The image of her (Maripily) as a woman, a mother, a fighter and all that she suffered, is something that products are going to look for because it creates a link with the consumer.”

Valdés González, who works with the Radiografía del Consumidor report, highlighted that the 2020 report revealed that 50% of the consumers surveyed said that the sponsorship of a public figure influences their decision to sponsor a business.

When asked how long the Maripily effect will last, Valdés González indicated that everything will depend on the decisions made by the businesswoman and owner of Pompis stores, as well as perfumes and make-up lines.

“It could be a momentary phenomenon, but we have to see how much she can take advantage of it and how much she will maximize it. She can continue to grow,” he said, adding that she has a market in the diaspora because the program aired in the United States.

To end the furor

Iván Santos, chief executive officer of the VML agency and president of the Puerto Rico Advertising Association, said it is unlikely that companies will start using Maripily Rivera’s image for extensive campaigns or sign her as their spokesperson. His estimate is that the furor over the businesswoman and model will soon be over.

“It’s already dead. Whoever didn’t do it or took advantage of it in the last 48 hours, it’s no longer an issue that’s going to have as much relevance,” he said. “There will be brands that will dare to sit down with her and use her as a spokesperson, but to me it’s going to be a short-lived thing. It’s something that the immediacy makes it relevant and funny, but I don’t see it lasting more than a sneeze.”

The euphoria for the businesswoman was curdled in part, he said, by the program’s format, which involved voting for candidates among celebrities from various countries.

“Obviously Maripily, the character she represents, can be quite polarizing with the esteem of certain demographics. But the sense of belonging that she was able to generate with the dynamics of the show, which was a competition, became yours versus mine,” he said. “That sense of belonging goes above and beyond any opinion. It’s quite an interesting phenomenon in the sense that such a polarizing person can be so appealing on the issue of belonging.”

He warned that brands looking to ride that wave now could be seen as “opportunistic” and lose consumer credibility.

“It depends on how credible the brand is. There are brands that have been consistent with this type of advertising, Snickers comes to mind, they have always been very bold, in those cases people will appreciate it,” he said. “But a brand that is not inclined to do that, to me that opportunism doesn’t come out well.”

