3 de octubre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Criolite invests $900,000 in new production plant in Las Piedras

With the investment, the Puerto Rican company will be able to triple its production, enter supermarkets and resume exports to the United States

October 3, 2024 - 4:00 PM

Criolite produces between 1,200 and 1,500 prepared meals, generates about $2.8 million in sales per year and employs 30 people. (Suministrada)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Las Piedras - The Puerto Rican company Criolite, which manufactures healthy prepared foods, has invested $900,000 in a new production plant in Las Piedras. With this investment, the company not only aims to triple its daily food production but also aspires to have its products on supermarket shelves across Puerto Rico. In the short term, Criolite plans to resume exports, according to chef Rosa García, the owner of the company, in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
