Las Piedras - The Puerto Rican company Criolite, which manufactures healthy prepared foods, has invested $900,000 in a new production plant in Las Piedras. With this investment, the company not only aims to triple its daily food production but also aspires to have its products on supermarket shelves across Puerto Rico. In the short term, Criolite plans to resume exports, according to chef Rosa García, the owner of the company, in an interview with El Nuevo Día.