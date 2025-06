Readers can now access the digital editions of El Nuevo Día and The New York Times through a new collaboration that offers both subscriptions for a single payment—with a 54% discount.

The joint offer provides unlimited digital access to both media for only $80 per year plus SUT, compared to the regular price of $83.33 plus SUT for El Nuevo Día and $90 for The New York Times, if purchased separately.

“This alliance reaffirms our commitment to offer access to reliable information, both local and global,” said Carlos J. Martínez-Rivera, senior editor of Digital Strategy and Subscriptions at El Nuevo Día.

El Nuevo Día is the only media outlet in Puerto Rico that is part of The Trust Project, an international network of more than 120 media outlets that promote standards of trust in journalism. Its mission is to combat misinformation through accuracy, inclusion, impartiality and transparency in news coverage.

“In times when misinformation is widespread, strengthening access to reliable sources is essential,” added Martínez-Rivera. “This partnership allows our readers to have two brands committed to truth and journalistic excellence.”

What does the dual subscription include?

This subscription includes exclusive content and digital tools of high informative and entertainment value. With The New York Times All Access package, you can enjoy:

NYT Games , with interactive games such as the famous Wordle, The Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

, with interactive games such as the famous Wordle, The Crossword, and Spelling Bee. NYT Cooking , an extensive library of recipes, and culinary guides.

, an extensive library of recipes, and culinary guides. The Athletic , specialized sports coverage and in-depth analysis of professional teams and leagues.

, specialized sports coverage and in-depth analysis of professional teams and leagues. Wirecutter , expert recommendations and reviews of technology and consumer products to make informed buying decisions.

, expert recommendations and reviews of technology and consumer products to make informed buying decisions. Unlimited access to U.S. and international news.

Meanwhile, with the digital subscription of the Puerto Rican newspaper, you will have access to:

Unlimited content on elnuevodia.com , with local news, analysis, opinion and special coverage.

, with local news, analysis, opinion and special coverage. Content from our magazines such as Enfoque Pymes, En Pies Cuadrados, Magacín and De Viaje.

Coverage from Washington D.C . , through the only correspondent of a Puerto Rican media outlet in the federal capital.

, through the only correspondent of a Puerto Rican media outlet in the federal capital. More than 7,000 premium stories exclusive to subscribers.

to subscribers. Breaking news alerts and newsletters to keep you informed in real time.

to keep you informed in real time. Historical news archive since 2011.

Participation in sweepstakes and access to exclusive VIP events for subscribers.

Offer available for a limited time only. Subscribe today and start enjoying the best local and international journalism: click here.

For more information, you can contact the newspaper’s Customer Service Department at 787-641-8800 or 1-877-641-8800, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

