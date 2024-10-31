According to official statistics, the time without service has more than doubled, but LUMA questions the collection mechanisms that PREPA maintained
October 31, 2024 - 8:44 AM
According to official statistics, the time without service has more than doubled, but LUMA questions the collection mechanisms that PREPA maintained
October 31, 2024 - 8:44 AM
Between 2013 and 2024, the time that customers of the electric grid remain without service has increased by 150%, according to official data that are questioned by LUMA Energy, current operator of the system, with the argument that it does not know what was the methodology that the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) previously used to calculate the main reliability metrics.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: