After El Nuevo Día uncovered an irregularity, Luis Galarza Pérez paid $10,235 in back taxes, including interest and surcharges, to the CRIM
October 23, 2024 - 11:38 AM
After El Nuevo Día uncovered an irregularity, Luis Galarza Pérez paid $10,235 in back taxes, including interest and surcharges, to the CRIM
October 23, 2024 - 11:38 AM
The president of the Board of Directors of Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo (Coopaca), Luis Galarza Pérez, stated that, “to resolve the situation,” he paid the taxes on a property he purchased in 2018. This property had enjoyed a tax exemption, allegedly in the name of the financial institution, at the Municipal Revenue Collection Center (CRIM).
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: