Raúl Juliá
23 de octubre de 2024
prima:“Everything was paid for”: Coopaca president pays property taxes after improper exemption

After El Nuevo Día uncovered an irregularity, Luis Galarza Pérez paid $10,235 in back taxes, including interest and surcharges, to the CRIM

October 23, 2024 - 11:38 AM

We are part of The Trust Project
Investigations against the Arecibo Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito, Coopaca, related to irregularities in the management of the cooperative's property portfolio and its board of directors continue, according to Migdalia Rivera, CRIM spokesperson. (Suministrada)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The president of the Board of Directors of Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo (Coopaca), Luis Galarza Pérez, stated that, “to resolve the situation,” he paid the taxes on a property he purchased in 2018. This property had enjoyed a tax exemption, allegedly in the name of the financial institution, at the Municipal Revenue Collection Center (CRIM).

