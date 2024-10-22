Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
22 de octubre de 2024
87°bruma
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Congressman questions Fiscal Board on bill that would compensate credit unions for government bond losses

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), Congressman Troy E. Nehls requested clarification regarding the board’s opposition to Act 99-2024

October 22, 2024 - 2:43 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Arthur J. González es profesor emérito de la Escuela de Derecho de la New York University; presidente AJG Advisors. Posee un salario de $245,000 (más $356,908 en cuotas de consultoría). (GFR Media)
The letter was addressed to the newly appointed president of the Fiscal Oversight Board, Arthur González.
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Congressman Troy E. Nehls sent a letter to the newly appointed chairman of the FOMB, former Judge Arthur González, questioning the agency’s position against Act 99-2024, a statute that seeks to have the Puerto Rican government compensate credit unions for losses incurred following the default of the U.S. territory’s public debt.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 22 de octubre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: