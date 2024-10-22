In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), Congressman Troy E. Nehls requested clarification regarding the board’s opposition to Act 99-2024
October 22, 2024 - 2:43 PM
Congressman Troy E. Nehls sent a letter to the newly appointed chairman of the FOMB, former Judge Arthur González, questioning the agency’s position against Act 99-2024, a statute that seeks to have the Puerto Rican government compensate credit unions for losses incurred following the default of the U.S. territory’s public debt.
