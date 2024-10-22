The public corporation will launch an island-wide operation to identify which water lines were built using this health-hazardous material and replace them within the next 10 years
October 22, 2024 - 10:04 AM
The public corporation will launch an island-wide operation to identify which water lines were built using this health-hazardous material and replace them within the next 10 years
October 22, 2024 - 10:04 AM
Due to the possibility that some water lines may contain lead—a material that poses serious health risks—the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) will inspect the pipes that supply drinking water to nearly half a million of its customers. These customers will begin receiving notification letters starting this week.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: