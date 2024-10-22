Opinión
Raúl Juliá
22 de octubre de 2024
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Nearly half a million PRASA customers receive water through potential lead pipes

The public corporation will launch an island-wide operation to identify which water lines were built using this health-hazardous material and replace them within the next 10 years

October 22, 2024 - 10:04 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

Due to the possibility that some water lines may contain lead—a material that poses serious health risks—the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) will inspect the pipes that supply drinking water to nearly half a million of its customers. These customers will begin receiving notification letters starting this week.

