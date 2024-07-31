The investor asked the court for a provisional remedy in response to an alleged plan by his former partner to strip him of his stake in the Vanderbilt Residences project
July 31, 2024 - 2:28 PM
The investor asked the court for a provisional remedy in response to an alleged plan by his former partner to strip him of his stake in the Vanderbilt Residences project
July 31, 2024 - 2:28 PM
In the midst of claims to have access to the books and corporate records of Earle HC LLC, investor Fahad Ghaffar went to the First Instance Court of San Juan to request a provisional remedy against an alleged plan of his former partner, John Paulson, to “usurp his ownership rights” in the entity that develops the Vanderbilt Residences condohotel.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: