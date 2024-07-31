Opinión
31 de julio de 2024
84°aguaceros
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
prima:Fahad Ghaffar claims that John Paulson seeks to “take justice into his own hands”

The investor asked the court for a provisional remedy in response to an alleged plan by his former partner to strip him of his stake in the Vanderbilt Residences project

July 31, 2024 - 2:28 PM

Investor Fahad Ghaffar on his way into the Bayamón Court for a hearing in one of the cases he filed against John Paulson. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

In the midst of claims to have access to the books and corporate records of Earle HC LLC, investor Fahad Ghaffar went to the First Instance Court of San Juan to request a provisional remedy against an alleged plan of his former partner, John Paulson, to “usurp his ownership rights” in the entity that develops the Vanderbilt Residences condohotel.

