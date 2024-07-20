Thousands of passengers reported travel cancellations or delays due to a Microsoft glitch that affected airlines and other companies around the world
Thousands of passengers reported travel cancellations or delays due to a Microsoft glitch that affected airlines and other companies around the world
July 20, 2024 - 1:00 PM
The normalization of flight schedules at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, following the global failure of computers and devices running Microsoft’s Windows operating system that surprised the world on Friday, could take all weekend, acknowledged Nelman Nevarez, director of operations at Aerostar Airport Holdings, the private operator of Puerto Rico’s main airport facility.
