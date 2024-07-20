Opinión
20 de julio de 2024
prima:Flight normalization at Luis Muñoz Marín airport could take all weekend

Thousands of passengers reported travel cancellations or delays due to a Microsoft glitch that affected airlines and other companies around the world

July 20, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Frontier was one of the airlines that recorded disruptions in its operations. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

The normalization of flight schedules at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, following the global failure of computers and devices running Microsoft’s Windows operating system that surprised the world on Friday, could take all weekend, acknowledged Nelman Nevarez, director of operations at Aerostar Airport Holdings, the private operator of Puerto Rico’s main airport facility.

