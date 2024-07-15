Jaime Fonalledas and Eduardo Marxuach indicated that retailers will pass on recent rate increases to customers because they can no longer absorb them in their operating costs
The imminent increases in basic services that will be included in household and business bills in the next few weeks will have a real and immediate impact on consumers’ pockets, according to two businessmen, who stated that businesses will not be able to absorb the tariff adjustments in their cost structures.
