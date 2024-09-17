The company’s general manager, Eduardo Díaz Corona, also acknowledged that the instability of the electric service is a challenge for the telecommunications industry in Puerto Rico
September 17, 2024 - 1:39 PM
Having overcome the migration of AT&T customers to its systems, a task he described as “titanic”, Eduardo Díaz Corona, general manager of Liberty Puerto Rico, delved into the lessons learned from the process of creating, from scratch, a system to connect the mobile infrastructure purchased from the U.S. provider and the strategies he has put in place to reorient the company to a positive direction.
