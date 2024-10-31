The U.S. Forest Service and Cornell University signed a five-year partnership agreement
October 31, 2024 - 5:00 PM
Updated on October 31, 2024 - 5:00 PM
In an effort to develop the El Yunque National Forest and its surrounding regions as sustainable tourism destinations, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Cornell University, based in New York, signed a collaboration agreement that will allow the academic institution to offer technical assistance to the federal agency and communities on sustainability issues.
