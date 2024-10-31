Opinión
Raúl Juliá
31 de octubre de 2024
Joint efforts to promote sustainable tourism in El Yunque and nearby regions

The U.S. Forest Service and Cornell University signed a five-year partnership agreement

October 31, 2024 - 5:00 PM

Annually, El Yunque National Forest receives one million visitors.
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negocios

In an effort to develop the El Yunque National Forest and its surrounding regions as sustainable tourism destinations, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Cornell University, based in New York, signed a collaboration agreement that will allow the academic institution to offer technical assistance to the federal agency and communities on sustainability issues.

El Yunque
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
