Ports Authority insists on selling the former Santa Isabel airport
It is a 52-acre property that the public corporation has been unable to sell on two occasions
May 22, 2024 - 4:42 PM
After at least two formal attempts to sell the former Santa Isabel regional airport, the Puerto Rico Ports Authority (PRPA) this week launched a request for proposal (RFP) process to dispose of the 52 acres of land that comprise the property.
