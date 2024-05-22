Opinión
22 de mayo de 2024
80°lluvia ligera
Government collects over $418 million from the export of services under Law 60

The decrees granted under the old Law 20-2012 were the second line of incentives with the highest return on investment, after manufacturing, according to a new DDEC study

May 22, 2024 - 11:17 AM

Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) Secretary Manuel Cidre (right) and the agency's Undersecretary Humberto Mercader announce an accelerated pace of research and development in Puerto Rico.
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The decrees granted under Act 60-2019 -Puerto Rico Incentives Code- to entities that export services contributed $418.3 million to the government in the form of revenues, being one of the economic activities promoted by the government with the greatest impact on the treasury, according to a study published Tuesday by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC).

Puerto Rico
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
