The decrees granted under the old Law 20-2012 were the second line of incentives with the highest return on investment, after manufacturing, according to a new DDEC study
May 22, 2024 - 11:17 AM
The decrees granted under the old Law 20-2012 were the second line of incentives with the highest return on investment, after manufacturing, according to a new DDEC study
May 22, 2024 - 11:17 AM
The decrees granted under Act 60-2019 -Puerto Rico Incentives Code- to entities that export services contributed $418.3 million to the government in the form of revenues, being one of the economic activities promoted by the government with the greatest impact on the treasury, according to a study published Tuesday by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC).
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: