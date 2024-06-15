University debuts its School of Dental Medicine this summer, while building new spaces to improve health services for Southside residents
June 15, 2024 - 2:00 PM
Ponce - Dr. Gino Natalicchio is convinced that addressing the problems afflicting Puerto Rico’s healthcare system requires a combination of efforts; that the private sector, the government and academia reach agreements to, first and foremost, retain the professionals that are so badly needed on the island. From his position as president of Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU), he assures that he is already doing his part.
