June 15, 2024 - 1:15 PM
June 15, 2024 - 1:15 PM
After visiting Africa without having received the recommended prophylaxis or vaccinations and medications when visiting African countries, a 65-year-old man died of malaria a few days ago in Puerto Rico, a tragic event that reminds us of the importance of taking preventive measures before traveling, as it reduces the risk of illness during and after the trip.
