15 de junio de 2024
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
New malaria death in Puerto Rico evokes importance of prevention when traveling

A 65-year-old man recently died on the island after visiting Africa without having received the recommended vaccinations and medications when visiting African countries

June 15, 2024 - 1:15 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In addition to malaria, other preventable diseases for which there is prophylaxis and treatment include yellow fever, hepatitis A and B, cholera and typhoid fever. (Shutterstock)
Marga Parés Arroyo
By Marga Parés Arroyo
By Marga Parés Arroyo

After visiting Africa without having received the recommended prophylaxis or vaccinations and medications when visiting African countries, a 65-year-old man died of malaria a few days ago in Puerto Rico, a tragic event that reminds us of the importance of taking preventive measures before traveling, as it reduces the risk of illness during and after the trip.

