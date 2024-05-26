We are part of The Trust Project
Puerto Ricans secure property first, then life
A Chubb study in Latin America also shows that more and more people are buying insurance in the region
May 26, 2024 - 1:48 PM
A Chubb study in Latin America also shows that more and more people are buying insurance in the region
May 26, 2024 - 1:48 PM
Puerto Rico has one of the highest shares of insured people when compared to Latin American countries, with at least eight out of every 10 residents surveyed having an insurance policy, according to a regional study conducted by the insurance company Chubb.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: