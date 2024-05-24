We are part of The Trust Project
Fulcro acquires Puerto Rican firm Fiducial Adviser
The alliance becomes the insurance firm’s third large-scale transaction in the past two years
May 24, 2024 - 11:59 AM
The alliance becomes the insurance firm’s third large-scale transaction in the past two years
May 24, 2024 - 11:59 AM
Clients of the insurance brokerage firm Fulcro Insurance will be able to receive financial planning services after the merger with The Fiducial Adviser, another Puerto Rican firm specializing in financial and investment management, was finalized this month, according to Ramón Pérez Blanco, Fulcro’s chief executive officer (CEO).
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: