After Suiza Dairy announced the alleged temporary closure of its operations in Puerto Rico, the chances of an early reopening seem to be fading, as the company has reportedly launched an auction for a significant portion of the machinery located in its fresh milk processing plant in Río Piedras, according to El Nuevo Día.
