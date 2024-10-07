Opinión
Raúl Juliá
7 de octubre de 2024
85°lluvia ligera
prima:Suiza Dairy seeks buyers for its equipment in Río Piedras

In a discreet move, the processing company has initiated an auction process, which has reportedly captured the interest of Tres Monjitas and a U.S. company, according to El Nuevo Día

October 7, 2024 - 12:58 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Suiza Dairy is reportedly auctioning off equipment such as centrifuges, filling machines, tanks, molding equipment, and refrigeration units, according to a source familiar with the dairy industry. (David Villafañe)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

After Suiza Dairy announced the alleged temporary closure of its operations in Puerto Rico, the chances of an early reopening seem to be fading, as the company has reportedly launched an auction for a significant portion of the machinery located in its fresh milk processing plant in Río Piedras, according to El Nuevo Día.

