The modern-style furniture left there by its first owners and the influence of the art of the late painter Lorenzo Homar are the cornerstone of Madmi
June 29, 2024 - 7:40 PM
The modern-style furniture left there by its first owners and the influence of the art of the late painter Lorenzo Homar are the cornerstone of Madmi
June 29, 2024 - 7:40 PM
If the pace is light, the pink house on the edge of Cuevillas Street in Miramar looks like one more of the many nestled in this historic neighborhood of the capital. A second glance reveals the subtleties that make up the Miramar Museum of Art and Design (Madmi), the only one dedicated to exhibiting, highlighting and exploring the history of design in Puerto Rico.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: