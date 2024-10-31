We are part of The Trust Project
Triple-S acquiesces to adverse Supreme Court ruling
The insurer will reduce to 20 days the time providers will have to present evidence in case of denials
October 31, 2024 - 6:35 PM
Carlos Rodríguez, vice president of Corporate Affairs and chief legal officer of Triple-S Management Corp. confirmed on Thursday that the insurer will comply with the cease and desist order that the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCS) issued against it and that was reaffirmed by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court when it refused to enter into the controversy.
