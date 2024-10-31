Opinión
Raúl Juliá
31 de octubre de 2024
prima:Triple-S acquiesces to adverse Supreme Court ruling

The insurer will reduce to 20 days the time providers will have to present evidence in case of denials

October 31, 2024 - 6:35 PM

Triple-S has about 20 days to amend its internal processes for handling denied claims
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Carlos Rodríguez, vice president of Corporate Affairs and chief legal officer of Triple-S Management Corp. confirmed on Thursday that the insurer will comply with the cease and desist order that the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCS) issued against it and that was reaffirmed by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court when it refused to enter into the controversy.

