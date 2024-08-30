Three years after acquiring the Archbishop’s Palace and the San Ildefonso Conciliar Seminary, the owner assures that he is still taking steps to put the buildings in residential conditions
August 30, 2024 - 1:09 PM
Two buildings considered historical jewels of Old San Juan remain in a state of advanced deterioration and the promises made three years ago, when the Archdiocese of San Juan sold the former Archbishop’s Palace and the San Ildefonso Conciliar Seminary to a private investor for $8 million, have yet to materialize.
