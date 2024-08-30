Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Raúl Juliá
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
30 de agosto de 2024
85°lluvia moderada
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Two of Old San Juan’s architectural and historical jewels in disrepair

Three years after acquiring the Archbishop’s Palace and the San Ildefonso Conciliar Seminary, the owner assures that he is still taking steps to put the buildings in residential conditions

August 30, 2024 - 1:09 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Conciliar Seminary of San Ildefonso was for a long time the headquarters of the Center for Advanced Studies of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean (CEAPRC), a center founded by the late archaeologist and historian Ricardo Alegría, and is now in the process of moving to a building in Puerta de Tierra. (Suministrada)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Two buildings considered historical jewels of Old San Juan remain in a state of advanced deterioration and the promises made three years ago, when the Archdiocese of San Juan sold the former Archbishop’s Palace and the San Ildefonso Conciliar Seminary to a private investor for $8 million, have yet to materialize.

RELATED
Tags
San JuanPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 30 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: