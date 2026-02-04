Lote 23 closes after 10 years of operations in Santurce

After a decade of operations in the heart of Santurce, the food park Lote 23 announced the closure of its physical operations, bringing to an end a chapter marked by the promotion of local talent, the validation of new business ideas, and the strengthening of the country’s culinary scene.

Since its opening in 2016, Lote 23 became a key platform for business incubation and development, supporting more than 90 businesses. For many entrepreneurs, it was more than a physical space: it was a real-world learning laboratory where they could validate ideas, manage costs, and grow, according to the company.

“Lote 23 was born with a clear mission: to create real opportunities for small food businesses and support them during a crucial stage of their development,” said Cristina Sumaza, executive director of Lote 23 LLC, who highlighted the project’s impact in a press release.

Over the past decade, she recalled, the project not only stood out for fostering community, collaboration, and access to mentorship, but also became a meeting point for entrepreneurs, residents, and visitors, contributing as well to the economic and cultural revitalization of Santurce.

Sumaza noted that in 2021, Lote 23 became a testing laboratory for participants in the Jump All In! business development program, which launched its seventh cohort in January of this year and has supported more than 120 culinary entrepreneurs by providing tools to help grow their businesses.

According to the press release, the closure of operations is due to structural changes and the current economic reality, including high operating costs and an economic contraction that particularly affects small businesses, making the continuation of the operating model in its current form unviable.

In this context, Lote 23 expressed deep gratitude to the hundreds of entrepreneurs who trusted the project, to the public who turned it into a vibrant space, and to its strategic partners, whose support, it was noted, was essential to fulfilling the mission of supporting local economic development.

“This is not a goodbye; it is the culmination of a mission accomplished,” said Sumaza. “Although the food park is closing its physical doors, the legacy of Lote 23 will remain alive in the businesses that grew from this space and continue to contribute to Puerto Rico’s gastronomic and business landscape.”

---